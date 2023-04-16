10 years later, community honors lost loved ones from Boston Marathon bombing

BOSTON, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - One Boston Day, honors the strength and resiliency of Boston after the deadly bombings near the finish line of the Boston Marathon on April 15, 2013.

The city is commemorating this day with ceremonies and community service.

This morning, Governor Maura Healey, City Mayor Michelle Wu and others joined the loved ones of the victims in a private wreath laying ceremony. It took place on Boylston Street where the two bombs went off 10 years ago.

This afternoon, the city came together for a ceremony at the marathon’s finish line.

A new, round emblem was unveiled near the finish line to commemorate the anniversary of the tragedy, as a reminder to the city to never forget and never stop loving each other.

The ceremony included renditions of “Amazing Grace” and “America the Beautiful.”

The 127th Boston Marathon will take place this Monday, April 17.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.