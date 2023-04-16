Chicopee crews battle mobile home fire on Memorial Dr.

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Chicopee responded to reports of a mobile home fire on the 700-block of Memorial Drive Sunday afternoon.

According to Chicopee Fire Captain Katie Collins-Kalbough, crews received the call around 12:30 p.m. and the blaze has since been contained.

Captain Collins-Kalbough said that the home’s only occupant was not home when the fire broke out, thus no injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

