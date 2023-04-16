Chicopee crews battle mobile home fire on Memorial Dr.

Memorial Drive mobile home fire 041623
Memorial Drive mobile home fire 041623(Western Mass News photo)
By Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: Marcos Figueroa
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Chicopee responded to reports of a mobile home fire on the 700-block of Memorial Drive Sunday afternoon.

According to Chicopee Fire Captain Katie Collins-Kalbough, crews received the call around 12:30 p.m. and the blaze has since been contained.

Captain Collins-Kalbough said that the home’s only occupant was not home when the fire broke out, thus no injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Shooting for Success offered a series of three on three basketball tournaments in Springfield...
Shooting for Success provides career, scholarship opportunities during tournament
