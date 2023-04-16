Easthampton residents participate in ‘Shred Day’ event

Bank ESB invited customers and members of the community to a shred day in Easthampton.
By Photojournalist: Marcos Figueroa, Joe Chaisson and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EASTHAMPTON, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Bank ESB invited customers and members of the community to a shred day in Easthampton.

People were encouraged to bring any old mail, receipts, statement, or bills, cancelled checks, pay stubs, medical records or any other unwanted paper documents containing personal or confidential information in order to shred them safely and securely for free.

The next opportunity if you missed out is on Saturday, May 13 at the Hadley Home Depot parking lot, located at 350 Russell Street.

The event started at 9 a.m. and lasted through 11 a.m.

