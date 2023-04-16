Springfield native set to perform national anthem at the 2023 Boston Marathon

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield native, Michelle Brooks-Thompson, is performing the national anthem at the 127th Boston Marathon. The award-winning singer is currently on tour in Indiana before she heads back to the bay state tomorrow.

“It’s just one of those things where I feel very honored and privileged to do,” said Brooks-Thompson.

Award winning singer Michelle Brooks-Thompson is a Springfield native who will be performing the national anthem at the 127th Boston Marathon on Monday.

She told Western Mass News it was a dream she was hoping to turn into a reality this year, especially as it marks the sombering 10th anniversary of the marathon bombing.

“Back in February I thought man I would really love to open the national anthem at the marathon this year because I knew that there was going to be a time to remember what had happened 10 years ago,” said Brooks-Thompson. “For me to be able to share my gift on Monday, to uplift runners, uplift families of survivors, it’s very special.”

Brooks-Thompson is no stranger to singing in front of large crowds, after being a finalist on the voice and is currently on tour, performing at a venue in Indiana when we spoke with her over Zoom Saturday.

She explained what it means to be singing the national anthem at an event like the Boston Marathon.

“That song has allowed me to stand on various platforms and bring people together,” Brooks-Thompson.

“I feel great to be a part of the process and be able to share my gift with all of the runners from all over the world,” said Brooks-Thompson. “This is wonderful.”

She said she is grateful for constant support, acknowledging her roots right here in western Mass.

“Being out there on Monday, representing 413, representing Springfield, representing all my followers my supporters I just thank everyone for their support,” said Brooks-Thompson.

Brooks-Thompson will also be performing the national anthem at Tuesday’s playoff game in Boston where the Celtics will take on the Atlanta Hawks for game 2.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.