Springfield Police search for a missing 13-year-old

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police seek the public’s help in finding a missing Springfield teenager.

According to the Springfield Police Department, 13-year-old Dyani Fontanez, ran from her mother around 11 a.m. on Sunday morning in the area of the I-291 ramp near St. James Avenue.

Officials confirmed Fontanez is about 4′ 9′' and was last seen wearing black clothing with white sneakers.

If you or anyone has any information about her whereabouts contact the Springfield Youth Aide Bureau at 413-787-6360 or the non-emergency line at 413-787-6300.

