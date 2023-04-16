Springfield Thunderbirds host annual ‘Cornhole on Ice Tournament’

The 413 family and the Springfield thunderbirds hosted the 2nd annual “Cornhole Tournament” on the ice at the Mass Mutual Center.
By Photojournalist: Marcos Figueroa, Joe Chaisson and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 9:17 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Western Mass News swung by and checked out the tourney that kicked off on Saturday afternoon.

Teams that registered also received two tickets to the Thunderbirds game against the Wolf Pack.

