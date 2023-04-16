Thunderbirds ‘Make a Wish’ night officially sold-out, children behind the scenes of pro-athletes

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Thunderbirds are completely sold out for their first ever “Make a Wish” night.

The special occasion celebrates the make a wish mission, by creating life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.

Thunderbirds President, Nathan Costa, explained the team brought over 10 children from the foundation to come take a look behind the scenes and see what it’s like to be a professional hockey player.

“It’s a great organization and something that we really wanted to be a part of with pro hockey players,” said Costa. “Its unique for this area, there aren’t a lot of pro athletes so getting a chance for young kids who may want to become a hockey player one day or an athlete, getting to see that behind the scenes, I hope is impactful. "

Costa told us the Thunderbirds are sold-out both nights for the final weekend of the regular season.

A block party was held on Friday over at MGM Springfield, to celebrate the team and the support of all the fans.

