Thunderbirds win against the Hartford Wolf Pack, block party at MGM Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - In Springfield, hockey lovers from Connecticut and our area flocked to the Thunderdome to watch the Thunderbirds and the Hartford Wolfpack battle it out on the ice.

Team officials told Western Mass News, an I-91 rivalry game is the perfect way to end their season and fan appreciation weekend before they head to the playoffs.

“It seems like a playoff atmosphere in here tonight I mean the pace is buzzing since the doors have opened,” said Nathan Costa.

The fun kicked off on Saturday afternoon with a block party before the game at MGM Springfield where there were vendors, music and a dancing boomer!

Inside the Mass Mutual Center, the sold-out crowd found a miniature horse to pet, and some took part in a meet and greet with a celebrity guest.

Western Mass News spoke with fans from both teams tonight who had different thoughts on how the game should end:

“The Thunderbirds are going to win 5-2,” said one fan. “No way man, I live in Hartford, Wolf Pack is going to go out there and give it their all,” said another fan. “…I don’t think so!”

Springfield came out on top in the end, dominating Hartford with a final score of 1-0.

With the victory the Thunderbirds now have sealed home ice for the Calder Cup playoffs. But the season isn’t over for Hartford, they will be in the playoffs as well.

