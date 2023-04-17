As banking Trojan attacks increase, expert advice to protect your information

Malware can get on your device through a malicious link or software
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Experts with cyber security company Kaspersky discovered nearly 200,000 new mobile banking Trojan installers last year, a two-fold increase from the previous year.

A banking Trojan is a widely used tool by cyber criminals to steal important information, like usernames and passwords, you store or plug into websites while online shopping.

“That sort of information can be all collected, and it might be reused right away to say, drain your account or it may be sold in the dark web, so that somebody else could clone a credit card and start using a card in your name,” Kurt Baumgartner, a principal security researcher with Kaspersky, said.

There are numerous ways your device can be infected with malware. Most often, it ends up on your computer or phone after clicking on a malicious link or installing illegitimate software.

Baumgartner provided several tips for how to protect yourself against banking Trojans:

  • Always download software and games from their official sites
  • Use a reliable security program
  • Regularly check your banking and credit cards accounts and verify your transactions
  • Use a unique password for every site
  • Pay for purchases with a credit instead of debit card

The Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has a tip card with more information on malware and addition tips to help protect yourself.

If you think you have been a victim of a malware attack, you can report it to CISA here.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews in Chicopee responded to reports of a mobile home fire on the 700-block of Memorial Drive...
Chicopee crews battle mobile home fire on Memorial Dr.
Police seek the public’s help in finding a missing Springfield teenager.
Springfield Police search for a missing 13-year-old
Cameras captured two bears playing on the trampoline outside a Connecticut woman's home for...
WATCH: Bears climb on trampoline behind Conn. home
Springfield native, Michelle Brooks-Thompson, is performing the national anthem at the 127th...
Springfield native set to perform national anthem at the 2023 Boston Marathon
After their first superintendent offer was rescinded and now the second offer refused, the...
The search for new Easthampton superintendent continues, after second candidate rejects offer

Latest News

Marsiah Collins was killed during a mass shooting at a birthday party in Alabama.
Alabama shooting victim was aspiring musician looking forward to college, father says
Friday kicked off a fiery weekend with 6 house fires in western Massachusetts leaving more than...
Multiple fires leave families across western Mass. reaching out to Red Cross
Tuesday, April 18th marks the filing deadline for the 2022 tax season.
Getting Answers: Tuesday marks deadline for 2022 tax season
Monday marked the 127th running of the Boston Marathon, and there was plenty of buzz at the...
Runners kick off 127th Boston Marathon in Hopkinton
A six story glass facade building, center, is believed to be the site of a foreign police...
FBI arrests 2 men accused of establishing undercover police station in New York for China