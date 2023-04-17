Emotional moments shared as runners cross the Boston Marathon finish line

BOSTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Monday marked the 127th running of the Boston Marathon.

The rain did not stop tens of thousands of runners and spectators from taking part in this year’s marathon Monday, and for many, it was a day of emotion as they crossed the finish line.

“Feels incredible,” said Brendan Vimiti of Virginia. “This has always been the peak of running for me, so just being here is amazing, and to be able to run today is incredible.”

Runners from all over the world descended on the Bay State Monday, including Max Runnigen from Indiana.

“Started running when I was back in high school. I was about 13,” he told us. “It’s 10 years ago when the Boston bombing happened, the first I watched was a year later. We just got iPads in my high school that year, so I remember sitting in chemistry class. I was in the back of the room watching the race. I saw Meb win. I was a sophomore in high school, started running cross country and said, ‘that’s what I want to do.’ It’s been 10 years in the making. It’s been awesome.”

Thousands of people filled the streets of Boston, many alongside the finish line cheering on loved ones, including one woman from Georgia who traveled to cheer on her son running in the Boston Marathon for the first time.

“First time in Boston. He’s done the New York this year, so this is a goal for him, so he’s doing that today,” Jewel Quiner told us. “Just love it and I’m getting excited. I get teary when I see him.”

The professional runners started crossing the finish line just before noon, including defending champion Evans Chebet of Kenya, who has now won this year’s marathon. He holds the third fastest running time in race history, completing the race in 2 hours 5 minutes and 54 seconds. Just after noon, the female winner came in, Hellen Obiri from Kenya, finishing the race in 2 hours 21 minutes and 38 seconds.

Western Mass News spoke with one spectator from Kenya, who told us what it means to watch runners from his home country win the race this year.

“I feel very great about Kenya winning and I excepted it’s a routine,” James Agoroge said. “I feel great. More people coming in, we can continue to connect people, especially what’s going on, now there’s a lot and what I can say is sports really do bring people together.”

Despite the rainfall throughout the day, many spectators were just happy to experience Patriots’ Day right in the heart of Boston.

“This is my third time. It’s a beautiful day. The marathon does connect a lot of people from all over the world. It’s great what it shows,” Agoroge said. “It’s always awesome to come see the great athletes.”

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.