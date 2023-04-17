Getting Answers: developers discuss future of Eastfield Mall location

Eastfield Mall
Eastfield Mall(Western Mass News photo)
By Glenn Kittle, Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: Jeremy Fair
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers on new developments regarding what people can expect when the Eastfield Mall closes in July. We are learning from the project developers about what possible stores could be part of the new shopping center planned for the property.

The redevelopment of the mall into the shopping center is estimated to cost tens of millions of dollars. Project developers are also saying that they are hoping to house big box retailers when the project is complete.

With the Eastfield Mall set to close its doors permanently in July, project developers Onyx Partners Limited are revealing their plans for a new shopping center to replace the Eastfield Mall building.

In a statement sent to Western Mass News, the founder of Onyx Partners Limited, Anton Melchionda, said in part:

“The total cost of the redevelopment will fall between $65 million and $85 million and will take approximately two years to complete.”

We spoke with Springfield City Councilor Zaida Govan, who told  Western Mass News that the project is still in its beginning stages, but more details will be available to the city council in the coming days.

“I know that we met with them maybe 3 or 4 months ago and they did present some plans,” Councilor Govan told us. “I’m not sure if those are the finalized detailed plans, and we didn’t get any of the names of the stores at that time.”

However, Western Mass News is getting answers from the project developers, who told us that they have more than 300 local and national tenants that they are considering.

Melchionda said, in part:

“At this point, we can share that there is a high likelihood that Chick-fil-a will be in the new space, and potentially an Old Navy and a PetSmart.”

For the businesses currently in the mall, Councilor Govan told us that some are struggling to find a new place to set up shop. She added that both the developers and the city are doing what they can to help them relocate.

“I’m hoping and I’m going to be looking for some resources for these businesses to make sure they continue to be in business and to prosper,” she said.

Councilor Govan told us that the mall also allowed businesses to stop paying rent until the mall closes in July to help them save some money for a potential move.

Onyx will present their plans to the Springfield Planning Board Wednesday night.

