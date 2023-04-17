Greenfield Police Department brings back overnight shift patrols

GREENFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Greenfield Police announced they are returning to serve the community 24 hours a day on Sunday afternoon.

According to a social media post by the Greenfield Police Department, they thanked the Massachusetts State Police for their assistance covering between the hours of 3 a.m. to 7 a.m. for the past six weeks.

Officials also thanked the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department for having extra staffing to assist Greenfield officers.

However, the department said that due to continued staffing shortages, residents may still experience delays in non-life threatening or non-active property calls for the near future.

