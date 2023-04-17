Greenfield Police Department brings back overnight shift patrols

Greenfield Police announced they are returning to serve the community 24 hours a day on Sunday afternoon.
By Addie Patterson and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 8:44 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Greenfield Police announced they are returning to serve the community 24 hours a day on Sunday afternoon.

According to a social media post by the Greenfield Police Department, they thanked the Massachusetts State Police for their assistance covering between the hours of 3 a.m. to 7 a.m. for the past six weeks.

Officials also thanked the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department for having extra staffing to assist Greenfield officers.

However, the department said that due to continued staffing shortages, residents may still experience delays in non-life threatening or non-active property calls for the near future.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

After their first superintendent offer was rescinded and now the second offer refused, the...
The search for new Easthampton superintendent continues, after second candidate rejects offer
Seven suspects have been charged as part of a catalytic converter theft operation that...
7 suspects arrested in connection with thefts of hundreds of catalytic converters
UMass students are holding a sleep-in tonight to protest what they’re calling a housing crisis...
UMass Amherst students protest the emerging on-campus housing crisis
Northampton and Dwight Streets accident 041523
Holyoke crews respond to car accident on Northampton and Dwight Streets
Missing David E. Jackson 041523
Police locate missing Greenfield man

Latest News

A photo of a fire truck.
Pittsfield crews respond to clothes dryer fire on Preston Avenue
Police seek the public’s help in finding a missing Springfield teenager.
Springfield Police search for a missing 13-year-old
6 Bricks marijuana dispensary on Main Street in Springfield was named "Best Massachusetts...
Cannabis dispensary holds legal clinic to help expunge nonviolent drug charges
Crews in Chicopee responded to reports of a mobile home fire on the 700-block of Memorial Drive...
Chicopee crews battle mobile home fire on Memorial Dr.