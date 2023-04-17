Gunshot investigated near vice president’s residence

A view of the official residence of the vice president of the United States on the grounds of...
A view of the official residence of the vice president of the United States on the grounds of the U.S. Naval Observatory, Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in Washington.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The discharge of a gun near the Naval Observatory, the official residence of Vice President Kamala Harris and first gentlemen Douglas Emhoff, is being investigated, the U.S. Secret Service reported on Monday.

“There is no indication that the building was targeted and no impact to any protectings,” said Anthony Guglielmi, chief of communications for the U.S. Secret Service, in a Twitter post.

Officers responded at about 1:30 a.m. to a report of a shot fired at 34th and Massachusetts Avenue Northwest.

No one was reported injured, but an investigation is ongoing. Roads in the area are blocked off.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews in Chicopee responded to reports of a mobile home fire on the 700-block of Memorial Drive...
Chicopee crews battle mobile home fire on Memorial Dr.
Police seek the public’s help in finding a missing Springfield teenager.
Springfield Police search for a missing 13-year-old
Cameras captured two bears playing on the trampoline outside a Connecticut woman's home for...
WATCH: Bears climb on trampoline behind Conn. home
Springfield native, Michelle Brooks-Thompson, is performing the national anthem at the 127th...
Springfield native set to perform national anthem at the 2023 Boston Marathon
After their first superintendent offer was rescinded and now the second offer refused, the...
The search for new Easthampton superintendent continues, after second candidate rejects offer

Latest News

Boston Marathon Race Director Dave McGillivray sends out a group of about 20 from the...
Boston Marathon sweep for Kenya, but not favorite Kipchoge
FILE - A logo of Fox News is displayed outside Fox News Headquarters in New York, Wednesday,...
Fox News-Dominion case delayed by judge without reason
FILE - An electric vehicle charges at an EVgo fast charging station in Detroit on Nov. 16,...
New US tax credit rules narrow the list of eligible EVs
FILE In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin addresses...
Chauvin murder conviction upheld in George Floyd killing
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg speaks at a press conference after the arraignment of...
Trump’s House GOP allies take fight to Manhattan DA’s turf with hearing