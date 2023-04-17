Hundreds come together to support mother of Chicopee boy, died from injuries sustained in house fire

CHICOPEE, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - A five-year-old Chicopee boy died from injuries he sustained from a fire on Christmas Eve morning. On Sunday, the community came together to support his mom with a fundraiser.

Organizers told Western Mass News the original plan was to hold a smaller event to help a mom go through an unthinkable loss, ultimately, hundreds of people united to help someone in need.

“He didn’t really talk much because he’s autistic but he loved telling me no, that was like his favorite word also, he a had a big thing with straws he was always making into shapes like triangles and squares and just one of the things that I miss, is finding triangles and straws everywhere and keeping them on my curio, and I see them every day,” said Sarah Dearborn-Clark.

Sarah Dearborn-Clark shared fond memories of her 5-year-old son Steven Windolowski Jr. with Western Mass News.

Steven was severely injured when his home on Chicopee Street in Chicopee was destroyed in a fire on Christmas Eve morning, displacing 15 people. One week later, he passed away.

On Sunday afternoon, a fundraiser was held to help Sarah get back on her feet at the American Legion on Exchange Street in Chicopee.

“She should be able to have at least 6 to $8,000 that will help her move to a better place if the kids need something I’ll help the kids that’s the goal ,” said Thomas Lepore.

Organizers told us, they didn’t know each other or Sarah before organizing Sunday’s event, but they knew they wanted to help her through this heartbreaking time.

“23 years ago I lost a son, and no mother should have to bury their child,” said Lepore. “There’s no money that can replace the loss of a child, but it helps with her other two 8- and 10-year old daughters and she’s looking for a new place and the money would help with a new place and try to get things in order.”

With the help of the community, they expressed how the event grew, drawing hundreds of people, and many donations

“Originally this event was supposed to be spaghetti and meatballs and a few raffles, and it blew up into something like this,” said Lepore.

“It comes down to being supportive nobody is in there with a cellphone in their hand everybody is meeting other people, an emotional but very happy day,” said Rodger Bancroft.

Leaving Sarah blown away by the kindness of others.

“I’m very thankful and I didn’t expect it,” said Dearborn-Clark. “This is the last thing I’ve ever expected for people to come out and do something for somebody that they don’t even know. I’m very grateful for it.”

Organizers told Western Mass News, over 200 people attended Sunday’s event and they surpassed their goal, raising over $10,000 for Sarah, who was also surprised with a picture and a blanket with Steven’s face on it.

