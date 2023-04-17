Ortiz reflects on speech given after Boston Marathon bombing

David Ortiz says he knows the speech he gave at the first game at Fenway Park after the Boston Marathon bombing had an impact in Boston and around the world
FILE - Boston Red Sox's David Ortiz pumps his fist in front of a United States flag and a line...
FILE - Boston Red Sox's David Ortiz pumps his fist in front of a United States flag and a line of Boston Marathon volunteers, background, after addressing the crowd before a baseball game between the Red Sox and the Kansas City Royals in Boston, April 20, 2013. Ortiz says he knows the speech he gave at the first game at Fenway Park after the Boston Marathon bombing had an impact in Boston and around the world. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)(AP)
By KEN POWTAK
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 7:39 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BOSTON (AP) — David Ortiz knows that what he said at the first game at Fenway Park after the Boston Marathon bombing had an impact — in Boston and around the world.

Ortiz and many of his 2013 World Series champion teammates were honored Sunday in Boston before the Red Sox played the Los Angeles Angels. He'll also be the grand marshal for this year's marathon, which will be run Monday morning.

Ten years ago, two bombs detonated near the finish line of the Boston Marathon, killing three people and injuring nearly 300. Five days later, the Red Sox played a home game, at Fenway, where Ortiz stood in front of the pitcher's mound and said: "This is our (expletive) city. And nobody's gonna dictate our freedom. Stay strong."

The Red Sox took off after that moment and went on to win the World Series.

“You know what, 10 years later I can tell you about the impact of what I say (had),” Ortiz said Sunday. “To be honest with you, I’m so proud it was taken that way. You don’t know, sometimes somebody needs to push that button. I think I did.

“Right now, I can tell you, the feedback coming from the people worldwide from everywhere I go. I did something good and I’m pretty proud of it.”

The newly enshrined hall of famer understands what it meant to many.

“We ended up winning, right. It was a real movie,” he said. “It was a real-life story and we were all part of it."

Ortiz was the MVP of the Series, helping the Red Sox clinch their first title at home in 95 years.

___ AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Member of the 2013 Boston Red Sox World Series championship team and Hall of Famer David Ortiz,...
Member of the 2013 Boston Red Sox World Series championship team and Hall of Famer David Ortiz, center, steps onto the field before a baseball game between the Los Angeles Angels and the Red Sox, Sunday, April 16, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)(AP)

