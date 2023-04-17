Runners kick off 127th Boston Marathon in Hopkinton

HOPKINTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Monday marked the 127th running of the Boston Marathon, and there was plenty of buzz at the starting line Monday morning in Hopkinton, a place that has been the home of the Boston Marathon starting line since 1924.

Runners like Michael Parduhn could not hold back their enthusiasm.

“We’ve come to watch the (start of the) Boston Marathon year after year,” he told us. “Being in it is so exciting.”

Parduhn ran in honor of his late wife, as well as for a charity raising money for ovarian cancer. He told Western Mass News that he has been training for his first Boston Marathon since August.

“I’ve run over 600 miles, four 20-mile runs, and a lot of cross training at the gym in addition to that,” he said.

There were even runners who came from as far as the west coast to participate, such as Bryon Solberg of San Diego. While this is his tenth Boston Marathon, it has been all about overcoming the odds.

“I’m an upper spinal cord injury survivor,” Solberg told us. “Twenty-three years ago, I had a C1-C2 injury and had to relearn to walk twice after both my surgeries.”

Solberg’s friend and coach, Jessica Thibault, survived cancer twice, and told Western Mass News that it was her turn to support him.

“Bryon and I have been co-supporters of each other over the last five year,” she said. “I’ve had opportunities to pace him in half-marathons. He paced me in a half-marathon coming back through a few surgeries, so this is payback day for me, I hope.”

For of the athletes who spoke with us, they were looking to just have a great time.

“Our mantra is, ‘we party at Boston, and we qualify somewhere else,’” Solberg said.

“The support I can get from everybody that’s yelling and cheering you on is just really exciting,” Parduhn added.

For most of these runners, it is not all about winning; it is about the love of the event and getting to the finish.

