Scattered Showers on Monday, then Dry and Cooler Midweek

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A dreary day on Sunday, with on and off showers. That will continue overnight Sunday into Monday. A cold front comes from the west, bringing more steady showers for the morning commute on Monday. We turn overcast and showers become for scattered in the afternoon with highs in the upper 50′s and lower 60′s.

Tuesday and Wednesday turn mainly try, spot shower can’t be ruled out Tuesday, but the majority of us will remain dry. Highs will run a little bit below average getting into the middle 50′s. We also turn breezy with winds at about 10-20mph out of the West. We begin trending warmer towards the end of the week, with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the middle and upper 60′s to near 70 by Friday.

Your next weather maker looks to come in the form of a low-pressure system Friday night through Saturday. This will bring in some soaking rain beginning Friday night into Saturday, even lingering into the day on Sunday. Next week is trending drier and a little bit cooler with highs in the 50′s to near 60.

