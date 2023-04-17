South Hadley police make arrest, find ‘numerous noxious chemicals’ in apartment

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A South Hadley man has been taken into custody following an investigation into unknown chemical substances that were discovered in a residence at Riverboat Village Apartments, police report.

The apartments are located on Riverboat Village Road in South Hadley.

According to South Hadley Police Chief, Jennifer Gundersen, officers were called to the scene just before 1 p.m. Sunday to assist South Hadley Fire District 1 with an investigation...”of unknown chemical substances within an apartment.”

We’re told at this point, it was determined that more first responders were needed to the scene to assist in the investigation and mitigation of the chemical substances. Those called in were the State Fire Marshal’s Office, Fire Services Hazardous Teams, MA State Police with the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, Troopers assigned to Crime Scene Services and Fire and Explosion Investigations, and the MA Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP).

“Responding public safety officials seized numerous noxious chemicals which were destroyed at an offsite location,” noted Chief Gundersen.

On Sunday evening, Western Mass News learned of a heavy police presence at the Riverboat Village Apartments in South Hadley.

When our crew arrived on scene we could see a hazmat truck and caution tape up, blocking off the entrance to into the building. We also saw several first responders on scene including state and local officials.

From the investigation, police report they arrested Paul Traficante, 33, from South Hadley. He has been charged with with Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device and Improper Storage of a Firearm.

Chief Gundersen says the investigation is ongoing.

