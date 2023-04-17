Sun & Clouds to Start on Tuesday with a Spot Shower Chance in the Afternoon

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Another wet and dreary day on Monday, with mix and drizzle and some light fog in the afternoon. Conditions will improve heading into the evening and overnight, skies look to clear up some with lows dropping into the middle 40′s. Tuesday will start off with some sun in the morning, then turn more overcast with the chance for a spot shower. Scattered shower chances are higher north of the mass pike, but all of Western Mass will see overcast skies. Highs in the mid 50′s. Breezes will be coming in out of the WSW at about 10-15 mph occasionally gusting up to 30mph.

Wednesday, partly sunny and breezy with highs in the mid 50′s and winds out of the WNW 10-15mph, still gusting to about 20mph at times. Thursday begins a warming trend as winds come in out of the WSW, highs will be in the middle 60′s with a blend of sun and clouds. Friday, partly sunny with highs on the warmer side, in the middle to upper 70′s.

The weekend turns unsettled with Your Next Weather Maker, as an area of low-pressure pass to our north and a cold front comes in. Saturday will be a mainly dry day, and warm as well with highs in the middle 70′s. Then as the front approaches, shower chances increase heading into the overnight. Sunday is looking like a rainy and windy day with periods of heavy rain possible. This will last throughout much of the day Sunday. Winds shift out of the northwest on Sunday night, ushering in some cooler air heading into next week. The following week right now is trending drier, but cooler with highs in the 50′s.

