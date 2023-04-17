Getting Answers: Tuesday marks deadline for 2022 tax season

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Tuesday, April 18th marks the filing deadline for the 2022 tax season.

Tax pros like Tom Morrow, owner of Metrocom Tax Services, told Western Mass News that the next 24 hours are among the busiest for him.

“We could have close to 50-60 people coming in and filing extensions,” he said. “A lot of people are doing that for whatever reason.”

Morrow said that last minute filers should make sure they have every available tax document to get the most out of their returns.

“They’re not bringing the proper documents,” he told us. “Things like the 10-99 and their retirement money and their W-2 forms, make sure that you do that before you come in.”

Morrow told us that many taxpayers are eligible for tax credits and deductions, such as charitable donations and student loan payments, and parents with dependents could receive thousands of dollars back on their taxes if they file correctly.

“The one thing you could possibly forget is bringing your kids’ social security numbers,” Morrow said. “They forget to do that, and sometimes the biggest thing is, they might have worked 2 jobs and forgot to bring in their other W-2 forms.”

However, the biggest piece of advice Morrow can give to filers could be best utilized for 2023 – file early. Morrow said that having more time to do your taxes and amend any possible mistakes that were made gives you a better chance of receiving a better return, and not having your documents sent back to you.

“The biggest problem is that people are waiting until the end,” he said. “You should possibly file a lot earlier so at the end of the year you won’t make a lot of mistakes.”

If you do not have enough time to file your taxes, do not worry. You can apply for an extension by filing form 4868. This allows you 6 more months to get all your documents together and filed by the new due date of October 16th, 2023.

