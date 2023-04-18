29 citations issued in Springfield during quality-of-life neighborhood sweep

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Over two dozen citations were issued during a quality-of-life neighborhood sweep conducted by the Springfield Police Ordinance Unit and members of the city’s Office of Code Enforcement on Thursday, April 13th.

According to Springfield Police officials, officers issued 29 citations ordinance citations for several violations in the Mattoon Street, Elliot Street and Salem Street area.

Authorities added that the Springfield Police Ordinance Unit will continue to conduct similar neighborhood sweeps throughout the spring and summer months.

If you are interested in learning more on the city’s ordinance laws, you can do so with the Good Neighbor Handbook.

