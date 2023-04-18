Connecticut man set to plead guilty to 3 Springfield homicides

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Tuesday, a Waterbury man is set to plead guilty to 3 Springfield homicides.

41-year-old Calvin Roberson has been in federal custody since February 2021 after being charged in the kidnapping and murder of Francisco Roman, 31, of Chicopee.

Mr. Roman’s body was found in a burning vehicle in Hartford on December 26, 2020. Mr. Roman had previously been the subject of a missing person investigation on Friday, December 25, 2020 after the Chicopee Police Department contacted the Office of Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni’s Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit and requested assistance with locating Francisco Roman after he had been reported missing by family members.

The investigation leading to the arrest of Calvin Roberson consisted of investigators from Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, Chicopee Police Department, Hartford Police Department, FBI New Haven, FBI Boston, FBI Atlanta, and the United States Attorney’s Offices for the Districts of Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Georgia.



During the course of that investigation, investigators received information that Calvin Roberson was responsible for multiple other unresolved homicides in Springfield.

Calvin Roberson will be pleading guilty to the deaths of:



Loan Nguyen, 30, of Springfield. She was shot to death on December 7, 2006 at her place of employment, Perfect Nails II, located at 23 St. James Boulevard in Springfield. Calvin Roberson and two other masked men entered the store in an attempted robbery. Ms. Nguyen, another colleague, and a patron, had their hands duct taped while held against their will in the store. Responding officers found her laying in a pool of her own blood with a gunshot wound to her head.



Yonaides Pichardo, 28, of Springfield. He was shot to death on October 11, 2016 and found in his car by Springfield Police Officers on Sycamore Street after having been shot in the head. He was pronounced deceased on scene.





David Pichardo, 27, of Springfield. He was shot to death on October 19, 2017 while inside LaundroMax on Boston Road doing laundry. When officers discovered Mr. Pichardo at the rear of the building suffering from a gunshot wound, they noted a weak pulse and the victim gasping for air. He was transported to Baystate Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries. He is the brother of Yonaides Pichardo.

