Crews respond to water main break in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Town officials are reporting a water main break in the area of Rogers Avenue and Gooseberry Road in West Springfield.

“Our water department is aware of this Issue and is currently dispatched to that area,” says Carly Camossi, Chief of Operations and Deputy Director of Emergency Management for West Springfield.

Camossi tells us the break is to a 24 inch water transmission line and is in the area of 367 Gooseberry Rd. She called it a “significant” break and says residents can expect to experience low to no water pressure.

Western Mass News did send a crew to the scene.

No word yet how many homes have been impacted by this break.

Stay with Western Mass News on-air starting at 4 p.m. on ABC40 and online for the latest.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.