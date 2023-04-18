Dirt bike seized, man arrested on Allen and Hickory Sts. in Springfield

Dirt bike seized in Springfield 041823
Dirt bike seized in Springfield 041823(Springfield Police Department)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield man has been arrested after police seized a dirt bi9ke from him at the intersection of Allen and Hickory Streets Sunday morning.

According to Springfield Police, officers arrested 18-year-old Daniel Walker of Springfield after they witnessed him riding the dirt bike in the Central Street area. He was also revving the unregistered dirt bike’s engine and riding it without a helmet or proper equipment.

Officials added that off-highway vehicles are not permitted on any street within city limits.

Walker was arrested and has been charged with:

  • Negligent/Reckless Operation of a Snow/Recreational Vehicle
  • Unregistered Snow/Recreational Vehicle
  • Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle
  • Snow/Recreational Vehicle – Public Way Violation
  • Snow/Recreational Vehicle – Helmet Violation
  • Snow/Recreational Vehicle – Equipment Violation

