Holyoke councilor pushing for safe driving pledge to address road safety concerns

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - City leaders in Holyoke are pushing for safer roads and better driving after a 10-year-old boy was hit by a Holyoke Department of Public Works truck last week on Lyman Street.

Following that accident, people in the city have created a petition in hopes of making that stretch of road safer for pedestrians. Now, one Holyoke city councilor is calling for all city leaders to take a traffic safety pledge.

“I didn’t see the car, so then I got hit,” 10-year-old Wesley Suero told us.

The Holyoke boy who spoke with Western Mass News last week after he was hit by a public works truck at his bus stop is gaining support from a community on edge about road safety. This has prompted Ward 4 City Councilor Kocayne Givner to take action.

“I put an order in that will come in front of the city council this evening,” she told us. “It’s basically asking that we take a pledge as city officials, city employees, anyone who does any city services, to pledge to adhere to our traffic laws.”

Councilor Givner told Western Mass News that this new ordinance is something she hopes will slow people down in the city.

“In Ward 4, I get a lot of traffic complaints,” she said. “There was a recent accident where a kid was hit by a city truck while waiting for the school bus. Whose fault these things are I don’t really care. I think we all need to pay more attention, if we all slow down, if we all are accountable to our actions and really value ourselves and the people around us.”

Following that accident, a group of people in the city have created a petition calling for road improvements throughout the city, especially in the area of Lyman Street where the young boy was hit. Those people did not want to speak on camera, but Councilor Givner said something must be done.

“We have a speeding issue in the city, and a lot of new stop signs have been added to corners, four-way stops, and things like that,” she said. “A lot of neighborhoods are adding speed humps, but it’s not enough.”

She added how she hopes her proposed pledge will help with concerns surrounding road safety.

“If I take a physical pledge that says, ‘hey, I’m going to model good behavior, I’m going to be righteous in my community, I’m going to make sure I drive 25 mph because that’s a city speed limit,’ I think it starts at home,” Councilor Givner told us. “I thought it would be a great way to stress that we really can just start with us if we want our city to be better.”

That order will be brought up at the city council meeting Tuesday night before it is sent to the public safety subcommittee where they will discuss what the pledge looks like. Then, the actual pledge will be sent back to the city council for a vote.

