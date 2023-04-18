‘Like an earthquake’: Parking garage falls in NYC, killing 1

New York City Police and Fire Department personnel cordon off an area in New York's Financial...
New York City Police and Fire Department personnel cordon off an area in New York's Financial District, Tuesday, April 18, 2023, near the site of a partially collapsed parking garage.(AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
By The Associated Press and TED SHAFFREY Associated Press
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A parking garage collapsed Tuesday in lower Manhattan’s Financial District, killing one worker, injuring five and crushing cars as concrete floors fell on top of each other like a stack of pancakes, officials said.

Bystander video showed cars hanging precariously from a buckled upper deck of the three-story building, and people nearby described a fearsome rumbling, followed by screams.

“It felt like an earthquake,” said Liam Gaeta, a student at nearby Pace University. Other students described seeing cars falling in the building.

Officials said one worker was trapped on an upper floor and rescued via a neighboring roof.

The garage caved in around 4 p.m., a few blocks from City Hall and the Brooklyn Bridge, and about half a mile (0.8 km) from the New York Stock Exchange.

The collapse left the building “completely unstable,” Mayor Eric Adams said at a news conference. Firefighters had to pull out because of the danger, conducting searches instead with a drone and a robotic dog, Fire Department Chief of Operations John Esposito said.

The building was “all the way pancaked, collapsed all the way to the cellar floor,” Acting Buildings Commissioner Kazimir Vilenchik said.

William Flashnick, 19, was in a Pace classroom when he and a friend thought they heard an explosion and ran to a window to look. As they opened the window, a plume of thick dust rose in the air.

When it cleared, they peered down into the parking lot, where cars were tossed asunder and a top parking deck had cracked open.

Flashnick initially worried for all of their lives. One of his first thoughts was of the World Trade Center, which looms over the neighborhood.

“We freaked out. Given the history of this place, it’s a little scary,” he said.

___

Associated Press writers Jennifer Peltz, Bobby Caina Calvan, Michael R. Sisak and Deepti Hajela contributed.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Oppenheimer was relaxing on a lounge chair outside his home in Asheville, North Carolina,...
WATCH: Man, bear startled by face-to-face encounter
Police seek the public’s help in finding a missing Springfield teenager.
Springfield Police search for a missing 13-year-old
A South Hadley man has been taken into custody following an investigation into unknown chemical...
South Hadley police make arrest, find ‘numerous noxious chemicals’ in apartment
Project developers are also saying that they are hoping to house big box retailers when the...
Getting Answers: developers discuss future of Eastfield Mall location
Massachusetts State Police
NY man arrested after spinning out during stolen vehicle pursuit on I-91 in Holyoke

Latest News

In this photo provided by the Southwest Ledger, Idabel Mayor Crain Young, seated right, at...
GRAPHIC: Oklahoma sheriff says recording of discussion about killing was illegal
Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Chicopee, Springfield, and Holyoke.
Town by Town: fish restocking, lifeguard course, and HCC tech camp for kids
A community gathering against antisemitism was held on the Belchertown Common Tuesday afternoon...
Belchertown commemorates Holocaust Remembrance Day with gathering against antisemitism
City leaders in Holyoke are pushing for safer roads and better driving after a 10-year-old boy...
Holyoke councilor pushing for safe driving pledge to address road safety concerns
A Connecticut man gave surprise guilty pleas in connection to three Springfield homicides on...
Details surrounding 3 Springfield homicides come to light after arrest of CT man