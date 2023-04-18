Local, state police arrest driver following vehicle pursuit on I-91 in Holyoke

Massachusetts State Police
Massachusetts State Police(Western Mass News)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 10:53 PM EDT
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Amherst and Hadley, as well as Massachusetts State Police, were on I-91 southbound Monday evening, working to apprehend a vehicle in pursuit.

According to Trooper James DeAngelis with the Massachusetts State Police, Amherst and Hadley officers initiated the pursuit. He added that a State Police trooper then took the primary role once the pursuit headed into Holyoke.

The vehicle was forced to come to a stop before the operator was able to be taken into custody.

Further information regarding the pursuit is unavailable at this time. However, Massachusetts State Police said that arrest information will become available Tuesday.

Stay tuned to Western Mass News on air and online as we continue to bring you the latest developments as soon as they enter our newsroom.

