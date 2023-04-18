Local, state police arrest driver following vehicle pursuit on I-91 in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Amherst and Hadley, as well as Massachusetts State Police, were on I-91 southbound Monday evening, working to apprehend a vehicle in pursuit.

According to Trooper James DeAngelis with the Massachusetts State Police, Amherst and Hadley officers initiated the pursuit. He added that a State Police trooper then took the primary role once the pursuit headed into Holyoke.

The vehicle was forced to come to a stop before the operator was able to be taken into custody.

Further information regarding the pursuit is unavailable at this time. However, Massachusetts State Police said that arrest information will become available Tuesday.

