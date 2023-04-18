Neighbors recall South Hadley hazardous chemical seizure as ‘whole day affair’

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A 33-year-old South Hadley man has been arrested and charged following a dramatic scene at one local apartment complex Sunday afternoon.

Some neighbors told Western Mass News that a strange smell coming from the suspect’s apartment is what sparked the whole ordeal.

“I’ve never seen this before, I think, ever,” said neighbor Dave Dale.

Dale, who lives in the area, called Sunday’s scene “unprecedented” for his neighborhood.

“When we first pulled out, there were just one or two cop cars there, and they seemed to be investigating something,” he recalled. “And then, when we came home about 7:30 last night, there were probably, literally, 9 or 10 cop cars. There were probably about 2 or 3 fire trucks, an ambulance.”

Other neighbors said that they saw officials in hazmat suits going in and out of the building’s third floor.

South Hadley Police are now calling it, “an investigation of unknown chemical substances within an apartment.” The department’s police chief, Jennifer Gunderson, said in a statement:

“Responding public safety officials seized numerous noxious chemicals which were destroyed at an offsite location.”

Third floor residents were evacuated from the building for more than 10 hours on Sunday, according to some of the tenants we spoke with.

Many of the tenants, including Dale, called the ordeal a whole day affair.

“We were speaking out here until late last night and they didn’t go until after midnight,” he said. “We were wondering when they were going to stop whatever they were doing. We kept poking our heads out and they were still there.”

Other neighbors told us that they saw officials removing buckets containing what they believe were the unknown and possibly dangerous chemicals.

A number of local and state agencies are helping with the investigation, including the State Fire Marshal, the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, and other emergency response teams.

