New fleet of F-35A aircraft coming to Barnes Air National Guard Base

F-35 US Aircraft fighter jet
F-35 US Aircraft fighter jet(mashleymorgan / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0/MGN-Online)
By Jessica Michalski
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Barnes Air National Guard Base will be getting a new fleet of F-35A aircraft, officials report.

In a statement sent to Western Mass News, Congressman Richard Neal says this comes after advocacy efforts by the Massachusetts Congressional Delegation, state leadership, and the Adjunct General for the Massachusetts National Guard Gary Keefe.

“...Most importantly the superb efforts of the dedicated servicemembers at Barnes,” Neal noted.

The welcome news comes after years of advocacy and ongoing discussions.

“I have been in constant communication with Air Force leadership to underscore the importance of supplying Barnes with the resources needed to complete their critical missions. I am glad that after years of ongoing discussions, those efforts have culminated in a positive outcome, one that will benefit the western Massachusetts community for years to come,” said Neal.

Western Mass New has reached out to Barnes Air National Guard Base for more information.

Stay with us online and on-air for the very latest.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Oppenheimer was relaxing on a lounge chair outside his home in Asheville, North Carolina,...
WATCH: Man, bear startled by face-to-face encounter
Police seek the public’s help in finding a missing Springfield teenager.
Springfield Police search for a missing 13-year-old
A South Hadley man has been taken into custody following an investigation into unknown chemical...
South Hadley police make arrest, find ‘numerous noxious chemicals’ in apartment
Project developers are also saying that they are hoping to house big box retailers when the...
Getting Answers: developers discuss future of Eastfield Mall location
Massachusetts State Police
Local, state police arrest driver following vehicle pursuit on I-91 in Holyoke

Latest News

Paul Traficante was arraigned in Eastern Hampshire District Court Tuesday morning, but he will...
South Hadley man not charged for chemicals seized in his South Hadley apartment
A Waterbury man is set to appear in Hampden Superior Court and plead guilty to three...
Connecticut man set to plead guilty to 3 Springfield homicides
A child was hit by a truck while waiting for the school bus Tuesday morning.
Holyoke councilor pushing for safe driving pledge to address road safety concerns
The Springfield Thunderbirds got their final practice in on Tuesday ahead of their second...
Springfield Thunderbirds preparing for second straight Calder Cup playoffs