New fleet of F-35A aircraft coming to Barnes Air National Guard Base

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Barnes Air National Guard Base will be getting a new fleet of F-35A aircraft, officials report.

In a statement sent to Western Mass News, Congressman Richard Neal says this comes after advocacy efforts by the Massachusetts Congressional Delegation, state leadership, and the Adjunct General for the Massachusetts National Guard Gary Keefe.

“...Most importantly the superb efforts of the dedicated servicemembers at Barnes,” Neal noted.

The welcome news comes after years of advocacy and ongoing discussions.

“I have been in constant communication with Air Force leadership to underscore the importance of supplying Barnes with the resources needed to complete their critical missions. I am glad that after years of ongoing discussions, those efforts have culminated in a positive outcome, one that will benefit the western Massachusetts community for years to come,” said Neal.

Western Mass New has reached out to Barnes Air National Guard Base for more information.

