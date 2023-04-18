South Hadley man not charged for chemicals seized in his South Hadley apartment

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - New information has been released in regards to the massive police investigation at a South Hadley apartment complex over the weekend. The 33-year-old man arrested in the case faced a judge Tuesday morning after police seized numerous chemicals from his apartment.

Paul Traficante was arraigned in Eastern Hampshire District Court Tuesday morning, but he will not face any criminal charges regarding those chemicals that were seized from his Riverboat Village apartment.

“Mr. Traficante was charged late Saturday into Sunday morning on two counts,” said Assistant District Attorney Andrew Covington. “The first, being a felony, would be possession of a large capacity magazine, and also improper storage of a firearm, which is a misdemeanor.”

Western Mass News spoke with ADA Covington, who told us that Traficante did have a license to carry, but during their search of his apartment, they also discovered hydrogen peroxide, sulfuric acid, and potassium nitrate – chemicals he said were concerning.

“Based on a very thorough investigation, there doesn’t appear to be any serious intent with Mr. Traficante in these particular items,” ADA Covington told us. “It does appear, based on his statements and our investigation, that he was using these items to strip gold from computer keyboards, and there was evidence of that in the apartment.”

ADA Covington added that all of the chemicals and firearms have been removed from his apartment, and there are no pending criminal charges involving the chemicals in this case.

“Having these types of chemicals in an apartment complex like Riverboat Village, where many of the apartments are very close to one another, we were very concerned about a flammable substance, and the possibility of something ignited there could have been massive property and or damage to life and health,” he explained.

As for the conditions Traficante must follow going forward….

“He’s not to possess a license to carry or a firearm identification card. He’s not to possess any firearms or ammunition or magazines,” ADA Coving ton said. “He’s also not to construct or be in possession of an at-home, chemistry lab, or anything to that effect. He’s not to possess any knives or swords outside of your typical kitchen knife.”

Traficante is scheduled to appear in court on May 23rd for a pretrial hearing on the gun-related charges.

