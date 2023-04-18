Twitter removes policy against deadnaming transgender people

FILE - Twitter has removed a policy against the “targeted misgendering or deadnaming of...
FILE - Twitter has removed a policy against the “targeted misgendering or deadnaming of transgender individuals."(Pixabay)
By The Associated Press and BARBARA ORTUTAY
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Twitter has quietly removed a policy against the “targeted misgendering or deadnaming of transgender individuals,” raising concerns that the Elon Musk-owned platform is becoming less safe for marginalized groups.

Twitter enacted the policy against deadnaming, or using a transgender person’s name before they transitioned, as well as purposefully using the wrong gender for someone as a form of harassment, in 2018.

On Monday, Twitter also said it will only put warning labels on some tweets that are “potentially” in violation of its rules against hateful conduct. Previously, the tweets were removed.

It was in this policy update that Twitter appears to have deleted the line against deadnaming from its rules.

“Twitter’s decision to covertly roll back its longtime policy is the latest example of just how unsafe the company is for users and advertisers alike,” said Sarah Kate Ellis, the president and CEO of the advocacy group GLAAD. “This decision to roll back LGBTQ safety pulls Twitter even more out of step with TikTok, Pinterest, and Meta, which all maintain similar policies to protect their transgender users at a time when anti-transgender rhetoric online is leading to real world discrimination and violence.”

Twitter did immediately respond to a message for comment Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Oppenheimer was relaxing on a lounge chair outside his home in Asheville, North Carolina,...
WATCH: Man, bear startled by face-to-face encounter
Police seek the public’s help in finding a missing Springfield teenager.
Springfield Police search for a missing 13-year-old
A South Hadley man has been taken into custody following an investigation into unknown chemical...
South Hadley police make arrest, find ‘numerous noxious chemicals’ in apartment
Project developers are also saying that they are hoping to house big box retailers when the...
Getting Answers: developers discuss future of Eastfield Mall location
A five-year-old Chicopee boy died from injuries he sustained from a fire on Christmas Eve...
Hundreds come together to support mother of Chicopee boy, died from injuries sustained in house fire

Latest News

Springfield Police Ordinance Unit citations issued 041823
29 citations issued in Springfield during quality-of-life neighborhood sweep
Springfield Police Ordinance Unit citations issued 041823
Springfield Police Ordinance Unit citations issued 041823
The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office reports a 19-year-old driver has died after her vehicle hit...
19-year-old killed after being pinned against a tree by own vehicle
A woman posing as a Walmart employee walked out with stolen merchandise, according to police.
Police: Woman impersonating Walmart employee leaves store with stolen items
FILE - Dominion Voting ballot-counting machines are shown at a Torrance County warehouse during...
Jury seated to hear case about Fox’s false election claims