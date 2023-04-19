Cool & Breezy Wednesday, then Mild to Close Out the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Another unsettled and cool day for Tuesday with a few scattered showers and temperatures in the lower to middle 50′s. The late afternoon and early evening will see cloud cover giving way to a blend of sun and clouds. Tuesday has also been a breezy day, with winds out of the WSW at 10-20mph sustained, with gusts occasionally topping 25-30mph. Partly cloudy skies will continue into the overnight, and breezes will ease, but it will be on the chilly side, with lows dipping down into the middle and upper 30′s.

Wednesday will begin with mostly sunny skies early, then a blend of sun and clouds for the afternoon. Breezes kick back up this time out of the NW at about 10-20mph with gusts to 25-30mph. Highs will run on the seasonably cooler side, only reaching the middle 50′s Wednesday with those winds out of the northwest. Thursday begins a warming trend where highs are expected to reach the upper 60′s to near 70 as winds begin shifting out of the west and southwest, under mostly sunny skies. Friday, the warmest day of the week is expected to reach the upper 70′s to near 80, with light breezes out of the south under partly sunny skies.

We are watching a low-pressure system and a cold front are expected to bring some heavier rain and wind for Sunday into Monday. Showers could start as early as Saturday night, but the majority of the day will be dry, but overcast. As the cold front approaches from the west, showers will start on the lighter side, late Saturday and early Sunday. As the front moves overhead, rain could become heavier with some imbedded downpours. It will also be windy with winds out of the south ahead of the front coming in at about 15-20mph. Once the front passes, winds swing out of the northwest for Monday, but it will still be breezy. Monday will be cooler with highs getting into the upper 50′s to near 60 after the cold front passes, but we could see some lingering showers in the morning on Monday. This is our next main weather maker, and we will continue to monitor as it gets closer throughout the rest of the week.

Right now, the following week is trending drier and seasonable with a blend of sun and clouds and highs in the 60′s.

