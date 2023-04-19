‘Major’ water main burst that left over 80 West Springfield residents without water, repaired

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - A major water main break in one West Springfield neighborhood has left dozens without water and many others under boil water order.

Crews expect the pipe to be repaired today, but folks on Gooseberry Road and the surrounding area will still have to wait a little while longer before their water will be restored.

Western Mass News spoke with one local leader who said the town is constantly working to make sure this type of incident doesn’t happen more often.

“We are always concerned but we try to stay on top and upgrade when we need to,” said O’Brien Scott. “So that incidents like this don’t happen but we can’t prevent all accidents from happening.”

We spoke with Kate O’Brien Scott who is the West Springfield Mayor’s office chief of staff. She told us the town is working on preventing water main breaks like the one on Tuesday on Gooseberry Road, which is impacting dozens of residents. She told us the town is constantly checking on the pipes.

“Our water department is constantly taking inventory, evaluating the status of the pipes, they are upgrading as concerns become evident to them. They stay on top of the inventory and try to make sure it’s kept up as best as they can.”

West Springfield Public Works crews told us it’s difficult to determine what causes a water main break like this one, but the age of the pipes could have played a factor.

O’Brien Scott explained to us what sets this water main break apart from others.

“It caused a drop in pressure for the town’s whole water system,” said O’Brien Scott. “So normally it’s patched up and no one even notices but because of the size of this was more significant. This is significantly larger, it’s one of the largest mains we have in town, its 24 inches, the break they discovered is basically 2 feet by 5 feet. So, it was a large break.”

Around 85 houses still without water and hundreds more without undrinkable water for now, O’Brien Scott said there are options available for those folks.

“They can boil water,” said O’Brien Scott. “They should bring it to a boil for about a minute and then they can use it for consumption. There’s also bottled water available at the fire department headquarters at 44 Van Deene Avenue where they can come and pick that up, free of charge.”

The town expects to get the results tomorrow from water tests conducted in the affected areas. O’brien Scott said if anyone suffered water damage from the incident, they can file a claim with the town either on their website or through the town clerk’s office.

