Holyoke crews respond to a kitchen fire on Walnut St.

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Around 2:40 A.M. Wednesday morning, Holyoke crews responded to a fire alarm on Walnut Street.

Crews found a kitchen fire that the sprinklers had mostly put out with an extension into the cabinets. They extinguished the fire and shut down the sprinklers.

Holyoke Fire remained on the scene to remove the water from the sprinklers on the floors below.

The Red Cross will be assisting tenants impacted by the damages.

