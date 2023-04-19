Holyoke crews respond to a kitchen fire on Walnut St.

Crews respond to kitchen fire on Walnut St.
Crews respond to kitchen fire on Walnut St.(newsroom)
By Libby James
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 6:15 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Around 2:40 A.M. Wednesday morning, Holyoke crews responded to a fire alarm on Walnut Street.

Crews found a kitchen fire that the sprinklers had mostly put out with an extension into the cabinets. They extinguished the fire and shut down the sprinklers.

Holyoke Fire remained on the scene to remove the water from the sprinklers on the floors below.

The Red Cross will be assisting tenants impacted by the damages.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Massachusetts State Police
NY man arrested after spinning out during stolen vehicle pursuit on I-91 in Holyoke
Project developers are also saying that they are hoping to house big box retailers when the...
Getting Answers: developers discuss future of Eastfield Mall location
A Waterbury man is set to appear in Hampden Superior Court and plead guilty to three...
Connecticut man set to plead guilty to 3 Springfield homicides
A boil water order is now in place in West Springfield following a major water main break in...
Boil water order in place following “major” water main break in West Springfield
Paul Traficante was arraigned in Eastern Hampshire District Court Tuesday morning, but he will...
South Hadley man not charged for chemicals seized in his South Hadley apartment

Latest News

Air Force Selects Westfield's 104th Fighter Wing to Receive the F-35A
Westfield’s 104th Fighter Wing selected to receive F-35A
A boil water order is now in place in West Springfield following a major water main break in...
Boil water order in place following “major” water main break in West Springfield
The name Yom HaShoah comes from the Hebrew word “shoah” which means “utter destruction.”
Springfield JCC observing Yom HaShoah with annual commemoration
Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Chicopee, Springfield, and Holyoke.
Town by Town: fish restocking, lifeguard course, and HCC tech camp for kids