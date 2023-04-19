Local specialist discusses sighting of missing antelope throughout Hampden County

LUDLOW, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - A follow up to a story we first brought you earlier this month, an antelope is still on the loose after escaping from the Lupa Zoo in Ludlow.

Since the beginning of April, an antelope from the Lupa Zoo in Ludlow has been wandering around Hampden County after a tree landed on its enclosure, allowing the animal to escape. Numerous sightings have been posted on social media.

Local animal control officer Octavia Anderson told Western Mass News she believed the antelope could be somewhere east of the town.

“I think he is in Palmer now,” said Anderson. “That’s the last place I saw it on Facebook and everything that he was at. He or she seems to be staying in that general vicinity.”

Anderson told us the antelope’s natural predators are lions and cheetahs.

Right now, she said there are currently no other wild animals that could cause it harm, including coyotes, but that could change.

“I, personally, don’t feel that a coyote pack could do a whole lot of harm to a creature like this unless the creature was injured,” said Anderson. “If she broke a leg or something like that, then the animal would be down, and a coyote pack could probably do some damage.”

In these images obtained by Western Mass News, you can see what the antelope looks like as it was wandering around Ludlow.

The animal is believed to be healthy in terms of eating, Anderson explained it should have no problem with nourishment.

“She’s a grazer, so she’s going to eat the grasses, especially now with springtime,” said Anderson. “Everything is blooming, and we didn’t have a rough winter, so things are already out.”

As for human contact, Anderson considered it unwise to touch the antelope or hunt it down and encourages you to be extremely cautious.

“If you see her, don’t try to tackle her yourself,” said Anderson. “You’re not going to be able to. She will run before she does anything. People could get hurt by, once again, if they interact with her. She’s not that type of animal.”

Anderson said if you see the antelope in your area, you should call 911, your local police department or the Lupa Zoo.

