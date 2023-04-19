Mass. Air National Guardsman detention hearing for leaking classified U.S. military documents postponed

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Wednesday’s detention hearing was postponed for Massachusetts Air National Guard Jack Teixeira accused of leaking highly classified military documents. But he did appear in a Boston courtroom.

21-year-old Teixeira returned to federal court and waived a probable cause hearing. Western Mass News spoke with a local expert to find out what this means for the case.

The arrest of Jack Teixeira of North Dighton in the spotlight again after his scheduled detention hearing on Wednesday was postponed.

“He waivered his rights to probable cause hearing,” said Gary Lefort. “His lawyer stepped in saying he needed about two weeks to prepare his case he needed to look at the evidence that the U.S. Government had that justified holding the airman in custody until he goes to trial.”

The National Guard Airman first appeared before a judge last Friday after his arrest on Thursday in connection with the leak of highly classified military documents on the social media platform, Discord.

Western Mass News spoke with retired U.S. Army officer Gary Lefort. We asked him what this request to delay the detention hearing means.

“I don’t think that it’s necessarily unpredictable especially considering we have had less than a week that this has all unfolded,” said Lefort. “So far, no date has been set for the detention hearing and he has also not pleaded to any of the two charges that have been brought against him.”

Investigators said Teixeira specialized in intelligence with his role as a cyber defense operations journeyman at Otis Air National Guard base in Massachusetts. He was granted a top-secret security clearance in 2021 and maintained sensitive access to other highly classified programs.

“It was very broad-based intelligent information,” said Lefort. “Not only about the Ukraine operation divulging information of the upcoming Ukraine counter offensive which is supposed to start soon. There was also indication that some of the documentation might have referred to whether or not Putin was willing to use nuclear weapons.”

But he told us what raises the biggest concern about the leak of classified documents.

“I think what’s alarming is the fact that the classified documentation was released that was received by the United States by its ally’s and partners,” said Lefort. “That raises a real concern for the foreseeable future these allies and partners may be a little reluctant in what they release to the United States as far as intelligence information.”

Teixeira’s attorney requested that detention hearing be postponed for two weeks, but an exact date has not been set.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.