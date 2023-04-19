MGM Springfield extends dining hours, introduces new culinary options

MGM Springfield
MGM Springfield(Western Mass News)
By Photojournalist: John O'Donoghue, Samantha O'Connor and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT
SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - MGM Springfield announced that they will be offering new culinary specials and expanded hours in their restaurants on Wednesday morning.

MGM Springfield president and COO Chris Kelly was joined by Mayor Domenic Sarno and city councilor and casino oversight committee chair Michael Fenton at the Chandler Steakhouse.

The steakhouse along with Italian restaurant Costa will now offer new dishes effective Friday, April 21.

Chandler will now offer tasty dishes like prime truffle meatballs and crispy pork belly with caviar. While Costa is adding chicken saltimbocca, fettuccine bolognese, and bruschetta to their menu.

Councilor Fenton told Western Mass News these additions along with new entertainment offers will bring new life to the city of Springfield.

“The announcements that MGM has made show that the company is ready to roar this summer in Springfield,” said Fenton. “Tremendous announcements in entertainment, reopening of venues. We’re excited to have everyone from tina fey, sanata, gladys knight, the temptations, bruno mars, bill burr, kevin hart. These are huge performers, international performers, here in the city of springfield and we’re able to do it because of the MGM brand.”

You can find that list of new hours HERE.

