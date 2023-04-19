Mother of murdered Chicopee man speaks out, after accused man pleads guilty to killing 3 others

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield woman still mourning the loss of her son after he was murdered, now learns the man accused of killing him, admits he killed three other people in the city.

Francisco Roman was found dead the day after Christmas in 2020. The man arrested in connection to his murder is Calvin Roberson, the same man who on Tuesday pleaded guilty to killing three other people.

Calvin Roberson pleaded guilty on Tuesday afternoon to killing three people in separate homicides in Springfield. In 2006, 2016, and 2017.

Two of his victims were brothers Yonaides and David Pichardo.

Western Mass News spoke with their sister, after the hearing.

“It’s sad that it had to come to somebody else’s child being lost in order for them to get this moment but we’re happy that it’s finally happening,” said Vella Castillo. “Hopefully he won’t be able to hurt anyone else again.”

The death she’s referring to, is that of Francisco Roman, a 31-year-old man from Chicopee who was reported missing by his family on Christmas day in 2020.

His body was then found in a burning vehicle in Hartford a day later...

Roberson has been in federal custody since February of 2021, charged with the kidnapping and murder of roman.

Western Mass News sat down with Mayra Arroyo, Roman’s mother.

“I’m still shocked,” said Arroyo.

We asked her how it felt to learn that the man accused of murdering her son, also admits to killing three other people.

“It’s a nightmare, not knowing how he was in the streets just going about his business thinking that he could take someone’s life away and do it again and again and again,” said Arroyo. “I still don’t understand.”

She hopes Roberson will take responsibility for her son’s murder, as he did with the three other killings.

However, she told us she’s just happy he will be behind bars, unable to harm anyone else.

“Nothing is going to take that pain away,” said Arroyo. “But knowing that he’s going to be off the streets, that’s what I’m really hoping, I see that. He ain’t going to do that to anybody else.”

Roberson’s sentencing hearing for the three manslaughter charges he pleaded guilty to is on hold until the federal charges he faces in connection with roman’s death play out in court.

