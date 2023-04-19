Nice Warm Up on Tap to End the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - We ended up a little cool today with afternoon highs in the 40s to low 50s! The breeze didn’t help much either. The upper level low to our northeast will continue moving away tomorrow, which will allow milder temperatures to return.

Skies clear out this evening, but clouds increase again late tonight and overnight with a low risk for a sprinkle or two. Temperatures may cool quickly for a few hours tonight with clear skies and lighter wind, but frost isn’t likely since clouds return quickly. Temperatures fall into the middle to upper 30s for most.

A nice day is on the way Thursday with chilly morning temperatures warming quickly under partly cloudy skies. Lighter West breezes on tap for the day and as an upper level ridge builds into the Northeast, temperatures get milder. Highs Thursday afternoon approach middle and even some upper 60s for the lower valley.

Mild temperatures linger to end the week with big swings coming Friday. Early morning temps begin around 40 and afternoon highs approach 80 in the lower valley with light breezes and good sunshine. Nice wrap up to the week!

Our weekend begins turning more unsettled as our next storm system moves in from the West. High pressure will keep most of Saturday dry, but clouds increase due to more of a southerly wind flow. Breezes increase as the day goes on and we may get some 20-25mph gusts late. More clouds will also keep max temperatures in the 60s to low 70s.

Rain chances increase Saturday evening and night as a cold front approaches from the west. Some heavier rain, a downpour and even a rumble of thunder looks possible overnight into Sunday morning. Shower chances may linger Sunday as the timing of the cold front is still a bit uncertain. As of today, the afternoon could become drier-something to monitor. Behind the cold front, we go back to a stretch of seasonable weather.

