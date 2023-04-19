Springfield JCC observing Yom HaShoah with annual commemoration

The name Yom HaShoah comes from the Hebrew word “shoah” which means “utter destruction.”
By Raegan Loughrey, Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: Andrew Wellmann
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 9:37 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Jewish Community Center held their annual Holocaust commemoration event at the Congregation B’nai Torah Tuesday night.

The event featured a candle lighting, poems, prayers, and special guest Esia Friedman, Hidden Child Holocaust Survivor.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno also attended Tuesday night’s event. He issued a statement prior to the program’s start, saying:

“I am honored to attend and bring greetings at the Springfield Jewish Community Center’s Holocaust Remembrance Day Community Program.  As a proud member of the Mayors United Against Antisemitism, I am proud to stand in solidarity with our Jewish community as we hold this special Holocaust Remembrance Day community program.  It is important to always remember and never forget our world’s history so that days and events such as the Holocaust never happen again and acts of antisemitism will not be tolerated.”

