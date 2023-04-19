Westfield’s 104th Fighter Wing selected to receive F-35A

By Libby James
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 6:53 AM EDT
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Air Force has selected the Massachusetts Air National Guard’s 104th Fighter Wing for transition to the F-35A Lightning II fighter beginning in 2026.

The decision means the unit will retire its 18 aging F-15C and D-model aircraft in favor of stationing the Air Force’s latest and most-capable fifth-generation fighter at Barnes Air National Guard Base.

The F-35A beddown includes 18 aircraft. The total number of personnel would increase by approximately 80 people including 15 officers and 65 enlisted military members.

