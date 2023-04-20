Beautiful Spring Weather to End the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A chilly start this morning, but more sunshine brought in some nice afternoon temperatures with many maxing out in the lower to middle 60s. We are even seeing a few upper 60s in some of the downtown areas across the lower valley!

Fair skies continue tonight, allowing temperatures to cool quickly. Overnight lows likely dip back into the 30s to around 40 with some spotty lower 30s and frost possible north of Rt. 2.

Another dry, sunny day on the way to end the week. Friday begins chilly, but warms fast and afternoon highs look to reach lower to middle 70s across western Mass. Southerly breezes increase a bit with some gusts to 15-20mph. If you’re traveling to the coast, keep in mind a developing sea breeze will keep temperatures in the 50s out East!

Clouds increase Friday night as a warm front approaches from the southwest. Most of the day will be dry with mostly cloudy skies and a healthy breeze out of the south and east. Highs get into the 60s to near 70 in the CT River Valley. Shower chances increase Saturday late-evening and night as a cold front moves eastward.

Rain is looking likely Sunday morning, beginning before sunrise and possibly falling heavy at times. Some downpours and a rumble of thunder may be around before Noon. Shower chances continue in the afternoon and evening, but rain looks lighter at that point. Expect a cool, raw day with highs in the 50s to near 60 along with a southeasterly breeze.

An upper level low will linger to our north early next week, giving us brisk, cool, cloudy weather along with a few rounds of showers here and there. We should see some scattered sunshine Tuesday to Thursday, but again, with a few showers.

