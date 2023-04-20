Chicopee residents express concerns following Tesla dealership proposal on Burnett Road

Chicopee residents expressed their concerns on Wednesday over the possibility of an electric car dealership coming to the city.
By Paris Dunford, Photojournalist: Andrew Evans and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The proposal is a Tesla dealership being built on Burnett Road in Chicopee. Residents are concerned about traffic issues in the area, and the size of the property Tesla is proposing.

The Chicopee Zoning Committee met Wednesday night to discuss the possibility of a Tesla dealership being built on Burnett Road.

The purpose of the meeting was to decide whether or not to approve a special permit for Tesla, required of any development on Burnett Road.

Many residents expressed their concerns regarding the proposal, some worried about the traffic in the already congested area.

“I believe that unless the city is planning to do something to help improve the flow of traffic, the danger it brings to all of us who travel and live in this area, the moratorium should continue,” said Sue Laplante, a Chicopee resident.

This issue was already brought to the public in a meeting, and Tesla representatives discussed answers to the public’s questions and made changes regarding their concerns from the last meeting.

The original plan had 395 parking spots, and Tesla reduced those to 310.

It also had 48 service bays, which they’ve reduced to 20.

The representatives also answered questions regarding battery storage, fire concerns, and the issue of car chargers on the property.

Officials described that Tesla is seeking out the Chicopee market, as a way to bridge the gap for current Tesla customers who need service on their vehicles.

“Really we have an underserviced customer in this market,” said Shane Huey, a Tesla representative.

They also mentioned this development would increase tax revenue in the area and bring 35 new jobs to the city.

However, the committee voted to postpone this decision, as they had not reviewed the traffic study that was submitted by Tesla.

“As a councilor, I need to also do my due diligence,” said City Councilor Delmarina Lopez. “If I have not seen this traffic study, prior to, and haven’t reviewed it, I can’t vote in good conscience to approve something that I haven’t reviewed yet.”

The next meeting is scheduled for April 26 where the zoning committee plans to discuss and vote on this issue again.

