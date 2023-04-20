Driver charged in fatal Chicopee house crash, appears in court

The driver of the car that crashed into a Chicopee home, killing his 13-year-old brother, has...
The driver of the car that crashed into a Chicopee home, killing his 13-year-old brother, has now been charged in the case.(photo courtesy Hampden District Attorney's Office)
By Jessica Michalski, Paris Dunford and Photojournalist: John O'Donoghue
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Developing news out of Chicopee, the driver of the car that crashed into a Chicopee home, killing his 13-year-old brother, has now been charged in the case.

19-year-old Ste’fen Baulkman faced a judge Thursday morning, appearing in Chicopee District Court for arraignment.

He is accused of causing the fiery crash in Chicopee in March, killing his 13-year-old brother Da’Vant Byrd, and injuring the owner of the home the car crashed into, Joey Lucia.

[READ MORE: Passenger killed after car strikes home on Montgomery Street in Chicopee]

During today’s hearing, the prosecution stated Baulkman was speeding when a Chicopee officer attempted to pull him over. When the officer got out of his car to approach Baulkman’s vehicle, he allegedly sped off.

Officers then found the car after it crashed into a home on Montgomery Street, which had caught on fire.

Baulkman is being charged with Manslaughter While Operating Under the Influence, among other charges.

“The Commonwealth has reason to believe from the medical records that the defendant’s blood serum was somewhere in the neighborhood of .14 Blood Alcohol Content. Furthermore, there was statements made from other witnesses in regards to there being drinking going on prior to the defendant operating the vehicle,” explained Thomas Prendergast, Hampden Assistant District Attorney.

Cash bail was set at $50,000.

Baulkman was already facing charges in a criminal case from last year, and his bail was revoked today in that case.

Western Mass News was in court today for his arraignment. We’ll have more details starting at 4 p.m. on ABC40.

