Getting Answers: Concerns rise following marijuana consumption celebrations across Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Thursday is 420, a day recognizing the consumption and use of the marijuana plant with the adult use of cannabis now legal in Massachusetts.

April 20 or 420 has long been a day to celebrate the marijuana plant. The adult use of cannabis is legal in Massachusetts, whether it be for pain and stress relief, or recreational enjoyment and local dispensaries are taking part in festivities.

Western Mass News learned more from Phil LaFountaine, the general manager of 6 Bricks in Springfield.

“There’s a lot of different offerings that we’re providing here,” said LaFountaine. “We also have a spin the wheel where we’re going to be going ahead and giving away some cannabis accessories and merchandise, so I think that’s really cool and unique as we’re really trying to celebrate the community.”

While 420 could be a fun day for some users, he says it’s also important to put safety first.

“Now I want to be really clear that it’s prohibited to drive under the influence of marijuana in the state of Massachusetts,” said LaFountaine.

LaFountaine emphasized the importance of being responsible with purchases, and how they are transported.

“Now driving with cannabis it’s important that you don’t have an open container and that’s where a seal is potentially broken on a product, package or any contents have been partially removed,” said LaFountaine. “If any of those are the case, they need to be transported in a nonpublic space, what that means is a locked glove box compartment or the trunk of your vehicle. And then you can transport them to your residency over whatever the case may be from there.”

He advises users to be mindful of where they’re using marijuana, as public consumption is illegal in the bay state.

“We advise those folks to come in make some purchases really get what they want out of the 420 events today and then go ahead and go home and safely consume and be responsible with their product,” said LaFountaine.

