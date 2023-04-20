Getting Answers: Easthampton superintendent candidate rejects offer, committee explores other options

EASTHAMPTON, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - The search for a new Easthampton school superintendent continues, after the latest candidate to be offered the job, Dr. Erica Faginski-Stark, has withdrawn her name.

It’s a story that has people in Easthampton, and people across the nation talking. The search of a new superintendent of schools in Easthampton following a dramatic fallout of the initial candidate who was offered the job, Dr. Vito Perrone.

“We’re looking at existing candidates, a new search, an interim but it’s all on the table,” said Mayor LaChapelle. “Like I said the last time, I don’t know what’s going to happen. I’m one vote and not the deciding member.”

Dr. Perrone told Western Mass News his offer was rescinded last month because he referred to the Easthampton school committee chairperson and executive assistant as “ladies”, which he was told was taken as micro-aggression.

Last week, the school committee held an open meeting where they officially voted to rescind Dr. Perrone’s offer, and to offer the job, pending negotiations to Ludlow director of curriculum instruction Dr. Erica Faginski-Stark. However, she abruptly withdrew her name after initially accepting. Easthampton Mayor Nicole LaChapelle tells us why.

“We were going to start negotiations last Friday and we had some concerns that came from an email from some Easthampton High School students we investigated like we do all the time when we get a complaint and at that point, we had a conversation with the candidate, and she withdrew on her on accord.”

Meanwhile Dr. Perrone’s attorney told us Perrone would still be interested in the superintendent’s job, it is not known whether it will be offered to him again. But Mayor LaChapelle shares her response to his latest proclamation.

Western Mass News reached out to Dr. Faginski-Stark and the third candidate, Dr. Jonathan Bruno, for comment on Thursday but we have yet to hear back. The school committee is set to discuss the superintendent’s search next Tuesday during a virtual meeting.

