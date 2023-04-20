Getting Answers: Eversource proposes reduced electric rates this summer

Eversource has announced their proposal for reduced electric rates for their customers this summer.
By Kristin Burnell, Photojournalist: Kevin Culverhouse and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The proposal will be submitted to regulators next month. Western Mass News spoke with an Eversource spokesperson to find out what Eversource customers can expect if the proposal is approved.

“We have almost completed the process where we purchase electricity on behalf of our customers,” said Priscilla Ress. “We do this every 6 months and all indications are that the rates are going to be noticeably lower.”

“We just wanted our customers to get some good news,” said Ress. “We wanted to tell them that that rate will be coming down, will be noticeable but to remain vigilant when it comes to your energy use.”

We spoke with Eversource spokesperson Priscilla Ress. She told us they are still working on the numbers to figure out how much an average customer will save. Before the proposal is submitted to the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities in mid-May. If approved the reduced rates would take effect on July 1.

“We have hit historically high rates we have seen that this is a very volatile market that we are in,” said Ress. “So, this is a good time for people to start taking a holistic look at their energy use and perhaps look at your home maybe it’s time to get that home energy assessment.”

Ress offering advice on how customers can save more money on their electric bills this summer. As she says that’s typically the most expensive season of the year.

“Do some research now it’s a good time to do it because the heat is off, we’re not into air conditioning season,” said Ress. “A good time to see how you’re using your energy and how to use it wisely.”

As to why this reduced rate has not been submitted to the Department of Public Utilities yet?

“We purchase this on behalf of our basic service customers,” said Ress. “We take what we find in the marketplace, bring it to the DPU and say this is the lowest rate we found, this is the best rate for our customers and the DPU goes through it with a fine-tooth comb.”

If you are a National Grid customer, the company announced a rate cut that will go into effect on May 1, saving the average customer about $115 a month.

