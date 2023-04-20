Getting Answers: Passenger recalls panic after tarmac delays at Bradley International Airport

(WGGB/WSHM) - A flight delay caused concerns for a plane full of people at Bradley International Airport earlier this week.

“I was thinking what the heck was going on at the airport that they can’t even bring us on to a gate,” said one passenger.

A passenger wishing to remain anonymous spoke with Western Mass News about her concerning experience flying Jet Blue from Fort Lauderdale to Bradley International Airport earlier this week.

First, she told us a weather delay pushed back her takeoff from 8:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Then when the plane landed at Bradley at around 2 a.m. On Monday, she told us they were stuck waiting on the tarmac for more than an hour.

“But then not to get into a gate and wondering why you are sitting there so long, and you can’t get out of your seat, you can’t use the restrooms, you can’t take a drink of water, you can’t do anything with no communication,” said the passenger. “Finally, the flight attendant said the pilot had contacted the airport and he was getting no response, that’s when things got really stressful on the plane.”

She told us worry started to creep in with passengers fearing for the worst.

“They started yelling what the heck is going on, because we didn’t know,” said the passenger.

Finally, they were able to get off the plane at 3:15 that morning, but questions were left unanswered.

“I contacted Bradley Airport to find out who was responsible to make sure passengers and planes were taken care of properly and they apologized for what had happened, but they said it was not their fault,” said the passenger. “It’s the responsibility of the individual airline for ground and baggage transportation.”

Western Mass News reached out to Jet Blue airlines to get answers about this tarmac delay.

We received a statement which reads “the delay once landing was due to gate availability. Unfortunately, a flight to Miami had returned to the assigned gate because of an air traffic ground stop in Miami.”

They also referred us to the federal guidelines for tarmac delays, which state.

“For flights landing at U.S. Airports, airlines are required to provide passengers with an opportunity to safely get off of the airplane before 3 hours for domestic flights...” - Which did happen in this case.

The full list of guidelines can be found HERE

