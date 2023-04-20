Getting Answers: Social media platform plans to restrict content linked to eating disorders

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - New YouTube guidelines are in the works to protect adolescents from content related to eating disorders.

A big announcement this week from YouTube about new plans to restrict content related to eating disorders to protect young people.

Director and head of YouTube Health Dr. Garth Graham announced in a YouTube blog post.

“In the coming weeks, YouTube will be updating our approach to eating disorder-related content, informed by third-party experts, in a way that we believe creates space for community, recovery and resources, while continuing to protect viewers.”

Specifically targeted will be:

Disordered eating behaviors, such as purging after eating or severely restricting calories.

Weight-based bullying in the context of eating disorders.

Content only available to logged in users 18 years and older.

Western Mass News spoke with the chief of pediatrics at Baystate Health, Dr. Scott Siege, on how this restriction will help families.

“It can be very difficult to monitor what kids are doing and what they are looking at and that is why I think that the platforms putting a firewall there to limit the amount of things kids are going to see is helpful, although it’s a really hard lift,” said Dr. Siege.

Dr. Seige believes this is a good step, but we are just beginning to understand the true impact of social media and the exposure to potentially dangerous behavior has on kids’ lives.

“The number of submissions to YouTube and TikTok is just so large and identifying appropriate things to block without blocking real actual valuable content,” said Dr. Siege.

His advice helps parents set limits.

“Limiting what apps, they use certainly is something but just limiting the amount of time that they spend doing this is helpful,” said Dr. Seige.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.