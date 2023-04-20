One person killed in serious crash on I-90 in West Stockbridge

Massachusetts State Police(Western Mass News)
By Jessica Michalski
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST STOCKBRIDGE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - One person has died, and multiple people have been transported to the hospital in a serious crash on the Mass Pike in West Stockbridge, State Police confirm.

Emergency crews were called to the accident scene involving an SUV, Thursday before 9 a.m.

This was on I-90 East at the 2 mile marker in West Stockbridge.

We’re told one of the occupants in the vehicle suffered fatal injuries and four others were transported to Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield.

No word on their conditions.

State Police shut down all eastbound lanes to traffic while first responders worked the scene. They also briefly shut down the westbound side of the Mass Pike to allow ambulance crews through.

An accident reconstruction team responded and traffic was allowed to get by via the breakdown lane.

At about 11:45 a.m. State Police in Lee told Western Mass News they had opened up a lane of traffic Eastbound, although there was still a back up happening to the NY border.

By 1:30 p.m. all lanes were reopened.

Further details about the crash have not been released. State Police continue to investigate.

